Will the warm March weather continue into spring?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the sunshine and warm March weather, many came down with their first case of SPRING FEVER this week.

Madison hit and topped 60 degrees for the first time this year on Monday. The high temperature on Monday was 62 degrees in Madison. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is only near 40 degrees.

Overall, it’s been a mild start to March. The average temperature so far this month in Madison is 33.2 degrees, which is 3.7 degrees above normal. The start of March has not been record breaking, though. The warmest start to March from the 1st to the 9th is 45.4 degrees (2000).

The warmer than average weather has had a big impact on the snow depth at the Dane County Regional Airport. The snow depth on February 22 was 16 and now it’s down to 1″. In 15 days, 15″ of snow melted. The final inch of snow probably won’t last much longer.

Snow Depth Change - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The big question is will the warm weather continue into spring or will winter return for a second round?

Keep in mind, Madison average 7.0″ of snow in March and 2.6″ of snow in April. Plus, temperatures as low as 0 degrees have been recorded as late as early April in Madison.

The temperature out for March 17 through March 23 favors below average temperatures compared to near average or below average temperatures. The average high temperatures during this time is in the mid 40s and the average low is in the upper 20s.

Temperature Outlook March 17-23 (WMTV NBC15)

The precipitation outlook for March 17 through March 23 is not as clear. Right now, there is an equal chance of below average, average and above average precipitation. If the temperature outlook is correct, there could be a chance of frozen precipitation with any passing storm system.

