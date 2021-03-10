Wisconsin DOJ asks for more employees, new equipment in $933,000 budget request

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice is asking for better equipment in its latest budget proposal, to combat opioid deaths.

The WI DOJ is asking for $933,000. About half ($455,000) of that would be spent on new machines that are able to detect low traces of fentanyl. The controlled substance is deadly and often mixed with opioids. Advocates of this proposal say cases involving fentanyl continue to rise.

“Fentanyl was in hundreds of opioid related overdoses last year,” Wisconsin Attorney Gen. Joshua Kaul said. “So, making sure our crime labs have the tech they need to respond to the evolving nature of the epidemic and to address the increasing complexity that they face [is important].”

If approved, the funding would also go towards hiring four more toxicologists. The new employees would train on the new equipment and tackle the growing workload together.

The proposal now goes to the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) for review.

