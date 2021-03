(WSAW) - A driver in Wisconsin either hated power seats or really loved camping.

Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper recently stopped a vehicle in the north central region only to discover the seats had been removed and replaced with a folding chair.

The driver was stopped for an equipment violation.

