Wisconsin parts way with women’s basketball head coach Jonathan Tsipis

Tispis let go after going 50-99 in five seasons in Madison
Wisconsin head coach Jonathan Tsipis looks on during a timeout against Maryland during the...
Wisconsin head coach Jonathan Tsipis looks on during a timeout against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 84-48. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | UW Athletics)
By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After five seasons leading Badgers women’s basketball, compiling a 50-99 overall record, 14-74 in Big Ten play, Wisconsin Athletics has fired head coach Jonathan Tsipis.

“I appreciate Coach Tsipis’s efforts during his five years with us, but we feel it is time for a new direction for our women’s basketball program,” UW Athletic Director, Barry Alvarez said in a statement released late Tuesday night.

“I wish Jonathan the best as he moves forward.”

The Badgers season ended on Tuesday in a 67-42 loss to Illinois in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. They finished the season wit a 5-19 overall record while going 2-19 against Big Ten competition.

Wisconsin never finished better than 11th in the Big Ten standings under Tispis, which happened in his first season back in 2016-2017.

The University of Wisconsin will conduct a search for a new head coach.

