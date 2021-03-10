Wisconsin parts way with women’s basketball head coach Jonathan Tsipis

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After five seasons leading Badgers women’s basketball, compiling a 50-99 overall record, 14-74 in Big Ten play, Wisconsin Athletics has fired head coach Jonathan Tsipis.

The University of Wisconsin has made a change in its women’s basketball program and will conduct a search for a new head coach, Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ybFHGQmiH8 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) March 10, 2021

“I appreciate Coach Tsipis’s efforts during his five years with us, but we feel it is time for a new direction for our women’s basketball program,” UW Athletic Director, Barry Alvarez said in a statement released late Tuesday night.

“I wish Jonathan the best as he moves forward.”

The Badgers season ended on Tuesday in a 67-42 loss to Illinois in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. They finished the season wit a 5-19 overall record while going 2-19 against Big Ten competition.

Wisconsin never finished better than 11th in the Big Ten standings under Tispis, which happened in his first season back in 2016-2017.

The University of Wisconsin will conduct a search for a new head coach.

