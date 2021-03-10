Wisconsin small businesses receive grants to further innovation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eleven small businesses in Wisconsin will receive grants to further their innovation as they complete a project, the Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship announced Tuesday.

A state matching grant program supports companies who are working on a project in the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, according to a news release.

Four of the businesses will receive Phase I funding, which is a match grant of $75,000. The remaining businesses will receive a match grant of $100,000 for Phase II.

“This was an extremely competitive selection round and with eleven teams moving forward in the program,” said Dr. Todd Strother, former SBIR Advance Program Manager. “We are excited for the diverse group of Phase I teams, with grants from NIH, NSF, USDA and FDA, to go through our Lean Startup Class.”

The company listed AIQ Solutions, Inc. in Madison and Scienss Biotechnology, LLC of Verona as Phase 1 recipients. AIQ Solutions developed a software to enhance the understanding of treatment for complex diseases, while Scienss Biotechnology works to make proteins that are used for therapeutics in the livestock industry.

RPRD Diagnostics, LLC of Milwaukee and VasoGnosis Inc. of Milwaukee also received Phase 1 funding.

Strother also highlighted the businesses in Phase 2 of funding.

“The Phase II teams selected for the program are further in their development with several of them making early sales,” Strother said. “It should be an exciting and valuable group.”

Here is the full list of businesses who receive Phase II of funding:

Calimetrix, LLC of Madison

COnovate of Shorewood

GoDx of Madison

Imagen Energy, LLC of Mequon

OnLume of Madison

Pyran of Madison

Voximetry, LLC of Madison

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.