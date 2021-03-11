Advertisement

Beautiful End Of Week

Mild Temperatures & Sunshine
Southern Wisconsin High Temps
Southern Wisconsin High Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High Pressure settles in for the end of the week and most of the weekend. This will give us another beautiful stretch of weather with ample sunshine. Highs will be into the lower 50s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows into the middle and upper 20s. Sunday is still dry, but clouds will sneak in ahead of our next weathermaker and that will drop highs back into the upper 40s.

Next week looks much more active and seasonable. A wintry mix is likely Monday with lingering rain and snow showers possible through the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for highs with overnight lows even dipping into the teens.

Right now, no significant accumulation is expected.

