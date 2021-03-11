COVID-19 one year later: a timeline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are officially one year into the coronavirus pandemic. This article looks backs on the notable events that took place over the past 365 days that got us to where we are now.

January 21st, 2020 — The CDC confirms first U.S. Coronavirus Case. The infected person lives in Washington State.

February 5th, 2020- The first confirmed case of the coronavirus is found in Wisconsin. The infected person lives in Dane County. That single case eventually set off a tidal wave of infections in the state.

March 11th, 2020- The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus a global pandemic.

March 13th, 2020 — President Donald Trump Declares COVID-19 a National Emergency.

March 19th, 2020: Wisconsin reports its first two deaths from COVID-19.

March 24th, 2020- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers directs the Department of Health Services to issue the “Safer at Home” order. The order urges people to not leave their homes unless necessary.

April 7th, 2020- Wisconsin holds an in-person primary election, despite the pandemic and the “Safer at Home” order

May 28th, 2020- U.S. surpasses 100,000 deaths.

August 1st, 2020 -Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate goes into effect.

October 2nd, 2020- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both test positive for the virus

November 18th, 2020- Pfizer announces its vaccine is 95% effective.

December 11th, 2020- The FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 years old and older.

December 14th, 2020- The first vaccines in Wisconsin are administered to UW Health employees

February 22, 2021 – The U.S. surpasses 500,000 deaths.

March 11th, 2021 – The U.S. has nearly 30 million positive coronavirus cases, almost 530,000 people are dead. More than 95 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

