Dane Co. Farmers’ Market opening next month at Alliant Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Farmers’ Market will open in less than a month with organizers promising a “traditional” experience allowing spontaneous shopping. They also plan to maintain the pre-order and pick-up systems developed last year as the pandemic set in.

“We will be building on the success and joy that many found in our modified operations during the 2020 outdoor season,” Market Manager Sarah Elliott said.

The market will open for the first time this year on April 10 and will be open from 7 a.m. to noon that day. While this one and future ones will be held at the Alliant Energy Center, Elliot adds that they are planning to return to Capitol Square at some point during the outdoor season.

More details are expected to be released as the April opening approaches and organizers are directing people to the DCFM Safe Shopper Code of Conduct for information on how to shop safely.

"Lettuce plants are a sure sign of spring's arrival," Dane Co. Farmers' Market. (Dane Co. Farmer's Market)

The pre-order/drive-thru Local Food Pick Up will remain on Wednesdays at the Alliant Center, the farmer’s market explained. Next week will be the final week they will set up inside Pavilion 2 as they market will transition its pick up location to the parking lot outside Exhibition Hall.

“Many of our loyal customers love the Local Food Pick Ups because they can leisurely shop from their homes and then safely and efficiently drive-thru the Pick Up while the farmers place their orders in their vehicles,” Sarah Elliott explained, “so we wanted to continue to offer this successful vending model.”

