Dane County tavern kicks off 25 percent capacity limit with a twist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dane County taverns are welcoming customers in for the first time in nearly a year, and some bars are ringing in the new rules with a twist.

Garth’s Brew Bar kicked off day one of dine-in customers with two hours of free beer on Wednesday.

The owner says he’s giving back because the community kept his doors open.

“To see them all come out in a wave like this, I don’t know I’m almost speechless about it,” Garth Beyer, Garth’s Brew Bar owner said. “It was a complete surprise. We thought there might be a little bit of a line.”

Instead, a line of craft beer customers wrapped around the building. Beyer said that’s something to cheers to.

“So far, so great,” he said.

Under Dane County emergency order number 14, taverns are allowed up to 25 percent of indoor capacity up from zero just a week ago.

For nearly a year, sipping beer inside was off limits to fall in line with public health orders.

Beyer said that made it harder to bring in cash.

“It was remarkably difficult. You have projections. You have numbers that you got ahead and bills that need to be paid,” he said.

He said the community stepped up, so he stepped in. Beyer offered patrons two free growlers of beer to take out the door.

“If they’re going to give out free beer, it’s a 100 percent yes I will be here to get some, and probably also buy some cans alongside that as well,” Courtney Roberts, patron said.

Some patrons stood in line for nearly an hour to get their hands on free craft beer.

“I like their beer. I like that they’re here, and I want to keep them here,” Elizabeth Freeman, patron said.

Beyer said the last year was a bit bitter, but because of the community, new opportunities are on tap.

“Everyone was trying to support us however the heck they could and that we are super appreciative about,” Beyer said.

