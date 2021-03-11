Digital art by Beeple sells for $69.4 million amid NFT boom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Christie’s says it has auctioned off a digital collage by an artist named Beeple for nearly $70 million.
It was an unprecedented sale of a digital artwork that fetched more money than physical works by many better known artists. The artwork, titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days,” sold for $69.4 million.
The auction house said Thursday’s sale puts Beeple among the top three most valuable living artists.
Christie’s said it also marks the first time a major auction house has offered a digital-only artwork with a non-fungible token as a guarantee of its authenticity.
Known as NFTs, they have swept the online collecting world recently.
