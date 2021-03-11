Downtown Middleton spring StoryWalk underway

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Middleton and Middleton Public Library are holding another StoryWalk to encourage visitors to take advantage of the warmer weather and use their imagination.

This is the third StoryWalk that the city has held, according to a news release, and it will feature the book “Dreamers” by Yuyi Morales.

“It’s a beautifully illustrated story of one woman’s incredible journey to the United States,” said Lori Bell, Head of Youth Services at Middleton Public Library.

Families can follow the book through 25 illustrated posters around the downtown area. The library noted that previous walks have included a free copy of the book, but there was not funding to do so for this StoryWalk. Families can check-out the book at the library through curbside pick-up.

There is also a numbered map available for pick-up at the Middleton Public Library, or online.

The StoryWalk is already underway and will run through May 2.

“We have had such great response from families who have taken our StoryWalks and we hope to continue the project as long as there is interest,” said Bell.

The library also asked families to practice social distancing during their adventure by giving people six feet of space, to wear a mask indoors or in crowded settings and to stay home if you feel sick.

