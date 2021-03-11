Advertisement

Kerr wants to decentralize Wisconsin education department

Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and moving or rehiring its more than 400 employees from Madison into offices across the state.

Kerr is a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives. She faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election.

Underly is backed by the state teachers union and Democrats. Kerr detailed her proposal to move the state education department out of Madison on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Underly called it an attempt to revive a “flailing campaign.” The race is officially nonpartisan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
WisDOT responds to crash with injuries in Columbia CO.
One person dead, 8 injured in Columbia Co. crash

Latest News

File image
Wisconsin could get $1.6 billion by expanding Medicaid
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
Lawsuit challenges GOP hiring of redistricting attorneys
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee to hold 4 hearings