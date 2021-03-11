Madison man accused of dealing heroin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 54-year-old Madison man was arrested Wednesday morning on allegations of drug trafficking following an ongoing investigation by local police.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Bruce Parker was arrested around 8 a.m. near his home in the 6800 block of Park Ridge Dr.

A search of his home revealed over 13 grams of heroin as well as digital scales and drug paraphernalia, MPD’s initial report indicated.

Parker was booked into the Dane Co. jail on and booked on maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia allegations, and three counts of delivery of heroin.

