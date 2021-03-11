Advertisement

Madison police investigating after someone shoots at car parked at gas pump

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after someone allegedly opened fire at a vehicle Thursday morning while the car was sitting at a gas pump.

No one in the targeted vehicle was injured, however one of the bullets ended up piercing a front window of the South Park Street convenience store.

Madison police officers responded to the scene, in the 900 block of S. Park St., around 8:15 a.m. By then, both the suspect vehicle and the targeted one had fled. Authorities were able to catch up with the vehicle that had been stopped at the pump and confirmed none of them were hurt.

MPD’s preliminary investigation indicates the individuals in that vehicle had been the intended targets and that both sides involved knew each other.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com

