Madison residents reminded to clear debris to keep lakes clean

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As temperatures warm up in southern Wisconsin, Clean Lake Alliance is urging residents to clear any debris that has collected in snowbanks and curbs in order to keep the lakes clean.

“In Madison, storm sewers lead to the lakes,” said Clean Lakes Alliance Executive Director James Tye.

According to a news release, residents are asked to remove leaves, salt, sand and trash from street curbs and gutters.

“In the fall, we ask community members to rake leaves out of the street,” Tye said. “This time of year, we want people to remove leftover leaves and debris ahead of melting snow and spring rain.”

To take care of leaves, Clean Lakes Alliance advises people to rake them onto terrace lawns where they can fertilize lawns and not lakes.

The group also asked residents to collect and store any extra salt to use next winter. If the salt has large debris inside, it is OK to throw into the trash.

The organization said sand can be collected and stored similarly to salt. They also emphasized removing large piles that have been created is the most important step.

Finally, residents are urged to recycle or throw away trash that could clog storm sewers. This could potentially increase the chances for heavy flooding after it rains.

