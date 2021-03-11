Madison schools release schedule for return to in-person classes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two days after the Madison Metropolitan School District welcomed back Kindergartners as part of a plan to bring back 4K through second grade students, the district has unveiled a schedule for allowing all of its students an opportunity to return to the classroom - for at least part of the week.

“MMSD has continued to monitor COVID-19 metrics and receive guidance from public health experts. Recently, the district was advised that conditions were favorable for it to move forward with the next phase of its reopening plan,” the district said in a statement.

For many of the high grades the return to in-person instruction will be for only two days per week as the other two full days will be done virtually.

The district did note that the return to in-person instruction will be optional for the students. It explained how, on Monday, families will receive a request from the district that they indicate whether or not their student or students will be returning to the classroom.

Along with the return to the classroom, district officials laid out its plans for a return to the playing field. MMSD phase-in schedule is slated to start with small outdoor gatherings for sports that do not require sharing equipment and allow for proper social distancing. Additionally, students will only be allowed to participate in one co-curricular activity to avoid cross-contamination. See the full chart and schedule here

Return to Class Timeline

March 9th

● Kindergarten ( four full days of in-person instruction)

March 16th

● Grades 1-2 ( four full days of in-person instruction)

March 23rd

● 4K (two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

April 13th

● Grades 3 ( four full days of in-person instruction)

● 4K - 2 students who have switched their Returning Preference to in-person

April 20th

● Grades 4-5 ( four full days of in-person instruction)

● Grade 6 ( two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

● Grade 9 ( two days in-person, two full days virtual)

● Grade 12 ( two days in-person, two full days virtual)

April 27th

● Grades 7-8 ( two full days in-person, two full days virtual)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.