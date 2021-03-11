Madison West Club Football gives MMSD students new opportunity to play

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the WIAA’s alternate fall season ramping up for all but four Dane County schools that opted to hold athletics in the spring, football practice began this week. The four schools that are sitting out until further notice are all four Madison Metropolitan School District high schools.

Football hasn’t held an in-person practice or competition since 2019. Madison West head coach Brad Murphy wasn’t going to let another season go by without providing those athletes an opportunity, so he created the Madison West Club Football team.

Comprised of players from Madison West, East, Memorial and La Follette, Murphy began the planning for a new option for MMSD students in October.

“About five months ago when I talked to a lot of my seniors who I’ve known since they were in sixth grade, I told them ‘You know we’re going to make sure we have a football season for you in the spring,” Murphy said.

On the first day of practice around 40 players showed up for Murphy and his full coaching staff that is also made up of individuals from different schools and teams.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association doesn’t sponsor programming for club teams, but WIAA members can play club programs in football with WIAA rules applying.

Coaches for school teams aren’t allowed to coach club teams and Murphy knows he is likely to lose his job as the Regents head coach for doing so.

“That’s not really my concern at all,” he said. “My concern is for these kids to make sure they have some normalcy back in their life so they can start to have a senior football season like everyone else.”

Madison West Club Football will take the field in helmets, pads and jerseys all provided through donations and fundraising with their team colors being black and yellow. For practice, they bounce between Parks where they are given the OK to practice on by the city.

A senior year of football unlike any of the MMSD students dreamed of but one they will take.

“If you asked me if this was possible, I would say no.” Madison West senior, Will Guteknecht shared.

“But I’m so thankful for Coach Murphy and our staff,” Guteknecht said. “It shows that he’s here and he cares about these kids. We want to play, we just want an opportunity to get out, to enjoy this weather and to play the sport we love.”

“He could easily lose this job by doing this for all of us.” said Madison East senior, Jevan Boyton who has opportunities to play college football, said.

“Doing this for all of us when we don’t even go to his school shows what kind of person he is.”

For a roster made up of rivals in any normal year, chemistry has not been a challenge for West Club Football.

“It’s crazy, I didn’t know what to expect the first practice but we all got passion for the game,” Boyton said.

Madison Memorial senior Jaydon Bott shared the sentiment of enjoying a complete new experience. “It’s a great concept. It’s bringing everyone together.”

Having the outlet of finally being in-person for athletics also provides a salvation from the challenges of mental health struggles.”There’s a lot of stuff to be stressed about right now. This helps a lot.” said Bott.

“I don’t know if the adults really understand what the kids are going through. Mental health is just as important as physical health. This is our medicine for that.”

With neighboring towns such as Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie and Verona all coming off successful basketball seasons, albeit after delated starts, to now having a football season, Bott is grateful someone finally gave him and his peers a chance.

“I’m happy for them. But I think we should be playing too. When someone down the street from me is able to play a basketball game in the gym but I can’t play a football game outside it doesn’t make sense.”

Planning to play a full seven game schedule, Madison West Club Football has just two weeks filled up, one against a private school in Milwaukee in week three and then a regular season-finale at Milton.

Regardless of how many games Bott plays, he’ll take the season he almost never got.

“It means a lot to me. No matter how many games we get I’m going to give my best in all of them.”

“Bottom line is I’m going to be able to play so I’m happy about that.”

Madison West Club Football is still taking players to add to its roster as Murphy wants to see as many juniors and seniors as possible have a chance to play the sport they love.

MMSD announced two weeks ago that it was canceling all in-person athletic competitions and events through April 4. The district will announce final decisions about in-person activities related to the Alternate Fall Sports Season by March 26, noting decisions are made on a sport-by-sport basis. Some sports may start again according to their WIAA calendar date, or later in the school year.

