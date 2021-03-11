MMSD will start in-person athletics through phased in plan; football, swimming, volleyball not offered
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District unveiled its Phased in Plan to offer in-person athletics and activities for its students for the first time since March of 2020.
“It is our hope to resume WIAA sports for some in the alternate fall seasons beginning March 29th.” MMSD athletics shared in a statement on Thursday.
MMSD says a decision on competition status for both alternate fall and spring athletics will be made by March 26th.
However, football, swimming and volleyball will not be offered this alternate falls season.
“Based on our medical advisors and NFHS phased reopening guidance, indoor activities and high contact sports with protective equipment have a higher transmissibility.” MMSD Athletic Director, Jeremy Schlitz told NBC15 over email.
“Additionally, we will not use indoor spaces or locker rooms as the buildings prepare to open for all students for instruction and the increased spread potential in those environments.” Schlitz added.
Madison students will have an opportunity for football through the Madison West Club Football team which is not affiliated with MMSD.
This news comes on the same day that MMSD announced high school students will be able to return to in-person classes on April 20th.
MMSD Phased in Plan for High School Athletics and Co-curricular are as follows:
Week of 3/15
Girls tennis and cross country
Start Individual small group contact
Week of 3/22
Track & field, boys Tennis
Start Individual small group contact
Week of 3/29
Spring Break schedule
Softball, baseball, soccer
Start small group team activities maintaining 6 ft at all times
Week of 4/5
Cross country, girls golf, girls tennis
Potential competitions may begin
Week of 4/12
Co-curricular clubs
Outdoor after school options may begin
Week of 4/19
Start WIAA spring sports
Outdoor only activities
Week of 5/17 thru 6/10
Indoor and protective equipment sports
Contact days and culminating events
The WIAA start dates are as follows:
Alternate Fall:
- Girls Swim - 2/8
- Boys and Girls Volleyball - 2/22
- Football - 3/8
- Girls Tennis - 3/8
- Boys and Girls Cross Country - 3/15
- Girls Golf - 3/29
- Boys Soccer - 3/22
Spring WIAA start dates:
- Baseball - 4/19
- Boys Golf - 4/19
- Boys and Girls Track & Field - 4/19
- Softball - 4/19
- Girls Soccer - 4/26
- Boys Tennis - 5/3
