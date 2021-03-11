MMSD will start in-person athletics through phased in plan; football, swimming, volleyball not offered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District unveiled its Phased in Plan to offer in-person athletics and activities for its students for the first time since March of 2020.

“It is our hope to resume WIAA sports for some in the alternate fall seasons beginning March 29th.” MMSD athletics shared in a statement on Thursday.

MMSD says a decision on competition status for both alternate fall and spring athletics will be made by March 26th.

However, football, swimming and volleyball will not be offered this alternate falls season.

“Based on our medical advisors and NFHS phased reopening guidance, indoor activities and high contact sports with protective equipment have a higher transmissibility.” MMSD Athletic Director, Jeremy Schlitz told NBC15 over email.

“Additionally, we will not use indoor spaces or locker rooms as the buildings prepare to open for all students for instruction and the increased spread potential in those environments.” Schlitz added.

Madison students will have an opportunity for football through the Madison West Club Football team which is not affiliated with MMSD.

“We wanted to show what true equity looks like.”



As all of Dane County starts the alternate fall season while MMSD still awaits a return to in-person sports,

Madison West Club Football provides the only opportunity for its students. @MadisonWestFB @Jaydonbott09 @JevanBoyton pic.twitter.com/oRhBefCBr7 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 11, 2021

This news comes on the same day that MMSD announced high school students will be able to return to in-person classes on April 20th.

MMSD Phased in Plan for High School Athletics and Co-curricular are as follows:

Week of 3/15

Girls tennis and cross country

Start Individual small group contact

Week of 3/22

Track & field, boys Tennis

Start Individual small group contact

Week of 3/29

Spring Break schedule

Softball, baseball, soccer

Start small group team activities maintaining 6 ft at all times

Week of 4/5

Cross country, girls golf, girls tennis

Potential competitions may begin

Week of 4/12

Co-curricular clubs

Outdoor after school options may begin

Week of 4/19

Start WIAA spring sports

Outdoor only activities

Week of 5/17 thru 6/10

Indoor and protective equipment sports

Contact days and culminating events

https://t.co/ndiJa5nkpp Looking forward to what is coming next for our students and student athletes. — MMSD athletics (@AthleticsMMSD) March 11, 2021

The WIAA start dates are as follows:

Alternate Fall:

Girls Swim - 2/8

Boys and Girls Volleyball - 2/22

Football - 3/8

Girls Tennis - 3/8

Boys and Girls Cross Country - 3/15

Girls Golf - 3/29

Boys Soccer - 3/22

Spring WIAA start dates:

Baseball - 4/19

Boys Golf - 4/19

Boys and Girls Track & Field - 4/19

Softball - 4/19

Girls Soccer - 4/26

Boys Tennis - 5/3

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.