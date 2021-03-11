More cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of COVID-19 variants in the state has reached 32 Thursday, the state’s top health agency announced.

The Department of Health Service’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 31 cases of the UK variant, also known as B.1.1.7, and one case of the South African variant, coined B.1.351, in the state. These cases come out of 7,306 specimens that were tested for variants.

DHS last updated their variant numbers on March 5, when the South African variant was first discovered in the state. There were 26 cases of the UK variant at the time, meaning all of Thursdays new cases are UK variants.

There are still no cases of variant P.1, which was originally found in travelers from Brazil.

Researchers believe both variants spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19. They do not know if these variants have any impact on the severity of the virus.

