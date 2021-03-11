MPD arrests 2 teens accused of recklessly driving stolen car from couple’s garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Madison after police spotted them allegedly driving recklessly with a stolen car.

On Monday morning, a Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Camry were both discovered stolen from a couple’s garage shortly before 4 a.m. on the 2800 block of Maple View Drive.

The Camry was later found abandoned in a parking lot.

The stolen Toyota Rav4 was spotted driving recklessly throughout the city on Tuesday afternoon, according to an incident report.

MPD’s Community Policing Teams searched for the vehicle and eventually found it at 1:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Morning Road.

Officers shortly pursued two juveniles on-foot, but were able to take them into custody. MPD took the two 15-year-old boys to a Juvenile Reception Center and accused them of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and resisting law enforcement.

MPD is still investigating the original theft from the couple’s garage.

