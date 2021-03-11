Advertisement

MPD investigating alleged drug exchange turned armed robbery

Officials noted the suspect and victim knew each other.
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. responded to an incident that started as a drug transaction and turned into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old man and 21-year-old man met around 2 p.m. in the area of Starflower Drive and Aster Lane for an alleged drug exchange in their cars, according to an incident report. MPD says the 21-year-old then reportedly robbed the 19-year-old of his money and car.

Officials noted the suspect and victim knew each other.

The MPD Violent Crime Unit is running the ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

