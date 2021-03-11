Advertisement

NBC15 political analyst breaks down President Biden’s first 50 days in office

By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Biden has been in the White House for 50 days Wednesday and NBC15 political analyst UW Whitewater Professor Emeritus Richard Haven weighed in on how the president is doing.

Haven highlighted polls, policies and the pandemic during his review of Biden’s performance.

According to an average of polls from FiveThirtyEight, President Biden has a 53% approval rating compared to former President Trump’s 45% on his 50-day mark. Haven noted that Biden is actually at a similar approval rating to former President Ronald Reagan at 50 days.

Pew Research Center found 70% of Americans approve of Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill, which just passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.

In terms of President Biden’s policies, Haven says Biden is taking care of “what he said he was going to take care of” in terms of initial policy and executive actions.

Haven says “it gets tougher as you go beyond 50 days,” saying immigration and infrastructure will be the next topics to focus on.

