Reconstruction starts next week for I-39/90, Madison Beltline interchange

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Road crews will start up construction again next week to redesign the I-39/90 and Madison Beltline interchange, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The new configuration, which will be completed this year, will include a right exit lane for I-39/90 northbound to US 12/18, or the Madison Beltline, westbound. According to a news release, this will get rid of the current left exit and the dual exit lane for I-39/90 southbound to the Beltline westbound.

WisDOT said I-39/90 will have two lanes open each way during daytime hours and weekends.

However, single-lane closures will start between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and then 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday nights. There will also be periodic nighttime ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The department said they expect single lane closures are on US 12/18 westbound and eastbound near the Beltline interchange.

Here is the full list of anticipated closures, as provided by WisDOT:

US 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound will be closed for one month from mid-April to mid-May.

I-39/90 southbound loop ramp to US 12/18 eastbound will be closed for two months in August and September.

US 12/18 westbound loop ramp to the southbound Interstate will be closed for three months starting in August.

I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 eastbound will be closed for one month in August.

The department asked motorists to plan ahead for extra time and follow the speed limit.

Once construction is finished, which is expected by November, I-39/90 will have three southbound lanes through the interchange with off-ramp lanes to the Beltline.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.