Showers & Storms Tonight

Gusty Winds Through Thursday
Storm Threat
Storm Threat(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moves through the area tonight with a line of showers and storms. Don’t be surprised to hear some thunder and see some lightning. While the line will be quick moving, it will offer some brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. Once the storms move through clouds and gusty winds will remain as temperatures dip back into the 30s.

The end of the week will be rather tranquil. More clouds than sunshine Thursday will give way to mainly sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Highs will be around 50 degrees with overnight lows dropping to the middle and upper 20s. A more active pattern will arrive by early next week.

Right now, several questions remain starting Sunday and lasting through the middle of next week. A storm system dropping out of the Rockies will move towards the Great Lakes and depending on the track will bring us a wintry mix or not much at all. The current forecast calls for slight rain and snow chances Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures will be more seasonable and into the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs.

