Storm Spotter Training Goes Virtual for 2021
The National Weather Service is hosting free storm spotter training sessions ahead of the 2021 severe weather season. Registration is required.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe weather season is around the corner in southern Wisconsin! The National Weather Service is hosting virtual storm spotter training sessions ahead of the 2021 severe weather season. The first session is through the NWS Office in La Crosse - Thursday, March 11th at 6:30 p.m. You must register online in order to participate. Check below for dates, times and the links to register. NWS Storm Spotter virtual training is free and open to the public.
Participants will learn about the different types of severe weather (tornadoes, funnel clouds, damaging wind, hail, & flooding) and how to report them to the proper authorities.
Reminder: The NBC15 viewing area is served by TWO National Weather Service offices.
It’s recommended you attend a training session offered by the National Weather Service office that serves your area.
NWS LA CROSSE - VIRTUAL STORM SPOTTER TRAINING SESSIONS & LINKS
For more information, visit the NWS La Crosse Website.
Serving Grant, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, Adams, & Juneau Counties
Sessions Run about 90 minutes
Thu. March 11 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link
Tue. March 16 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link
Mon. March 22 @ 10:00 a.m. | Registration Link
Thu. April 1 @ 1:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Wed. April 7 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link
Thu. April 15 @ 10:00 a.m. | Registration Link
Tue. April 20 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link
NWS MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN SPOTTER TRAINING SESSIONS & LINKS
For more information, visit the NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan Website.
Serving Dane, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, Green Lake, Dodge, Jefferson, & Walworth Counties
Sessions run about 90 minutes. Q&A to follow.
Thu. April 1 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Tue. April 6 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Fri. April 9 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Tue. April 13 @ 1:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Tue. April 20 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Thu. April 22 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Sat. April 27 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Mon. May 3 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Wed. May 5 @ 1:00 p.m. | Registration Link
Directions from NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan:
- YOU MUST REGISTER by clicking on the link to the class you wish to attend listed above and providing your name, email address, city, and state in order to participate.
- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with another link to “Join Webinar.” Do not click this link until 10-15 minutes before the date and time of your webinar.
- Upon clicking this link, you will be automatically prompted to download an executable GoToWebinar applet. This is NOT a virus or malware, but a legitimate request. You will not be able to join the webinar unless you download the applet.
- After downloading the applet, you will be prompted to choose one of two audio options. You can use your computer’s audio or use the telephone. If you choose the phone option, the provided number will not be a local number and you may need to enter an audio pin (provided after joining the webinar).
