Storm Spotter Training Goes Virtual for 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe weather season is around the corner in southern Wisconsin! The National Weather Service is hosting virtual storm spotter training sessions ahead of the 2021 severe weather season. The first session is through the NWS Office in La Crosse - Thursday, March 11th at 6:30 p.m. You must register online in order to participate. Check below for dates, times and the links to register. NWS Storm Spotter virtual training is free and open to the public.

Participants will learn about the different types of severe weather (tornadoes, funnel clouds, damaging wind, hail, & flooding) and how to report them to the proper authorities.

Reminder: The NBC15 viewing area is served by TWO National Weather Service offices.

It’s recommended you attend a training session offered by the National Weather Service office that serves your area.

The NBC15 viewing area is served by the NWS Offices in Sullivan & La Crosse. (WMTV NBC15)

NWS LA CROSSE - VIRTUAL STORM SPOTTER TRAINING SESSIONS & LINKS

Serving Grant, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, Adams, & Juneau Counties

Sessions Run about 90 minutes

Thu. March 11 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link

Tue. March 16 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link

Mon. March 22 @ 10:00 a.m. | Registration Link

Thu. April 1 @ 1:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Wed. April 7 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link

Thu. April 15 @ 10:00 a.m. | Registration Link

Tue. April 20 @ 6:30 p.m. | Registration Link

NWS MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN SPOTTER TRAINING SESSIONS & LINKS

Serving Dane, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, Green Lake, Dodge, Jefferson, & Walworth Counties

Sessions run about 90 minutes. Q&A to follow.

Thu. April 1 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Tue. April 6 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Fri. April 9 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Tue. April 13 @ 1:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Tue. April 20 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Thu. April 22 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Sat. April 27 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Mon. May 3 @ 7:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Wed. May 5 @ 1:00 p.m. | Registration Link

Directions from NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan:

YOU MUST REGISTER by clicking on the link to the class you wish to attend listed above and providing your name, email address, city, and state in order to participate.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with another link to “Join Webinar.” Do not click this link until 10-15 minutes before the date and time of your webinar.

Upon clicking this link, you will be automatically prompted to download an executable GoToWebinar applet . This is NOT a virus or malware, but a legitimate request. You will not be able to join the webinar unless you download the applet.

After downloading the applet, you will be prompted to choose one of two audio options. You can use your computer’s audio or use the telephone. If you choose the phone option, the provided number will not be a local number and you may need to enter an audio pin (provided after joining the webinar).

