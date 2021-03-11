The Edgewater makes magazine’s top 500 hotels in the world list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater in Madison has been recognized as one of the top 500 best hotels in the world of 2021 Thursday by a national travel magazine.

Travel + Leisure added The Edgewater to its T + L 500 list, which is the only hotel featured on the list from Wisconsin, according to a news release. There were 155 hotels and resorts featured from the U.S.

Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of The Edgwater, Amy Supple, said they were honored to be included on the list.

“As we enter into this new season of travel, we are thrilled to welcome back visitors to Madison, many who frequent The Edgewater year after year,” said Supple.

The Edgewater opened in 1948 along Lake Mendota and has 202 rooms for visitors to stay in. After going through a renovation in 2012, the hotel reopened as an urban resort that includes a hotel, dining outlets, spa and wellness center.

Supple also thanked the staff and those who visited the hotel for contributing to their honor.

“I am proud of our dedicated associates who showcase our property and continue The Edgewater’s legacy of creating memorable experiences for our guests,” said Supple. “This honor is especially important and gratifying as it comes from votes received from people who have visited the property and experienced our hospitality.”

The hotel noted Travel + Leisure chose resorts by drawing from the magazine’s 2020 World’s Best Awards readers’ survey results.

