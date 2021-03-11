Advertisement

UW Madison planning in-person commencement with graduates only

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin plans to return to Camp Randall Stadium this May to honor its spring graduates. UW announced Thursday it will host two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8, one for undergraduates and one for graduate students.

However, while the students will be there, their families won’t. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremonies will be limited to the graduates only. Friends and family members will have to watch a live stream the commencement, the university said.

“Our students have lost so much during this pandemic,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “While I am disappointed that it is still not possible for all our Badger family members to attend, I am very pleased that our graduates will again gather and celebrate together in our commencement tradition.

Officials explained they needed to limit the attendance to provide room for social distancing among the students. They also pointed out that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines advise people do not travel.

While the university is going ahead with plans for an in-person ceremony, officials noted that there is still a chance they may need to reverse course. They added the Camp Randall commencement will depend on “continued progress in controlling COVID-19 on campus and in the community.”

The university says it will announce the commencement speaker soon.

