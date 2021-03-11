UW Whitewater student cited in alleged attack that spurred a petition against him

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student has been cited in connection with an alleged assault against a female bartender that spurred an online petition to have him removed from the basketball team and expelled from the university.

On Thursday, the Whitewater Police Dept. announced William Schultz, 19, was issued municipal citations for disorderly conduct (assault) and being underage at a bar. Chief Aaron Raap confirmed Monday that his department had launched the investigation into the incident, after the victim filed a complaint on Friday afternoon, alleging the incident happened early that morning around the bar’s closing time.

The police department did not release any other details about their investigation.

On Sunday night, UW-Whitewater acknowledged opening an investigation of its own into the allegations against Schultz. The incident came to light after a change.org petition was started, determined to get Schultz thrown off the basketball team and out of the university.

Director of University Communications Jeff Angileri said the UW-Whitewater Police Department, City of Whitewater Police, and the Dean of Students Office are investigating and will determine “appropriate action.” Because of the nature of these situations, he did not disclose any additional information.

While Schultz has played for the Warhawks, the online roster for the team no longer lists his profile.

