Vaccine appointments expand at Pick n’ Save, Metro Market stores

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re eligible to receive the vaccine in Wisconsin, you may want to check appointment availability at Pick n’ Save and Metro Market stores.

The 67 Wisconsin pharmacies are now part of the Federal Retail Partnership program, which means they receive vaccines from the federal government instead of through the state allocation process.

James Hyland, the Roundy’s Supermarket VP of Communications and Public Affairs, says this program provides a direct route for the vaccines to get to the distributors.

“Up to this point, we’ve been at the mercy of DHS, who’s been at the mercy of the federal government,” said Hyland. “So it’s been a slow logistical process to get to us.”

Since the start of the year, Pick n’ Save and Metro Market pharmacies have administered 6,000 vaccines in the span of two months. Hyland says they’re hoping to increase that to about 6,000 a week.

“It just makes more vaccines available and it weans us off the state allocation,” said Hyland. “We’ll see more and more vaccines coming in.”

The company is asking those who are eligible to get the vaccine to be patient as the demand for appointments is overwhelming the supply.

“If you don’t see the store that you want to go to in your area has the doses available, just keep checking back because more will be coming in,” Hyland said. “There will be more doses coming in the weeks ahead.”

To sign up for an appointment, you’ll need to fill out a questionnaire to ensure that you’re eligible.

To learn more, head to the Pick n’ Save and Metro Market website.

