Advertisement

Vaccine appointments expand at Pick n’ Save, Metro Market stores

The pharmacies are now part of the federal program that distributes vaccines directly.
Pick n' Save and Metro Market pharmacies are now part of the Federal Retail Partnership Program.
Pick n' Save and Metro Market pharmacies are now part of the Federal Retail Partnership Program.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re eligible to receive the vaccine in Wisconsin, you may want to check appointment availability at Pick n’ Save and Metro Market stores.

The 67 Wisconsin pharmacies are now part of the Federal Retail Partnership program, which means they receive vaccines from the federal government instead of through the state allocation process.

James Hyland, the Roundy’s Supermarket VP of Communications and Public Affairs, says this program provides a direct route for the vaccines to get to the distributors.

“Up to this point, we’ve been at the mercy of DHS, who’s been at the mercy of the federal government,” said Hyland. “So it’s been a slow logistical process to get to us.”

Since the start of the year, Pick n’ Save and Metro Market pharmacies have administered 6,000 vaccines in the span of two months. Hyland says they’re hoping to increase that to about 6,000 a week.

“It just makes more vaccines available and it weans us off the state allocation,” said Hyland. “We’ll see more and more vaccines coming in.”

The company is asking those who are eligible to get the vaccine to be patient as the demand for appointments is overwhelming the supply.

“If you don’t see the store that you want to go to in your area has the doses available, just keep checking back because more will be coming in,” Hyland said. “There will be more doses coming in the weeks ahead.”

To sign up for an appointment, you’ll need to fill out a questionnaire to ensure that you’re eligible.

To learn more, head to the Pick n’ Save and Metro Market website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
WisDOT responds to crash with injuries in Columbia CO.
One person dead, 8 injured in Columbia Co. crash

Latest News

Radishes piled high on a farmer's table at the Dane Co. Farmers' Market.
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market opening next month at Alliant Center
TRAFFIC UPDATE: US 12 eastbound lanes reopen after rollover crash
Garth’s Brew Bar kicked off day one of dine-in customers with two hours of free beer on...
Dane County tavern kicks off 25 percent capacity limit with a twist
Garth's Brew Bar on Monroe Street gave patrons two growlers of free beer on Wednesday.
Dane County taverns open doors at 25 percent capacity