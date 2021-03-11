Gusty Winds Thursday; Calming into the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday night showers & storms are long gone - leaving gusty winds in their wake. The low-pressure center which brought the rain will spend the day moving out of Wisconsin & the Great Lakes. Winds relax this evening as cooler & drier air settles in.

Thursday high temperatures will climb into the upper 40′s & lower 50′s. Wind gusts could top 40-45mph in some places throughout the morning and early afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves away, the winds will calm later tonight. Lows fall to around 30°F Friday morning.

High-pressure works in for the weekend. Sunshine is in store for most of Saturday & Sunday with highs staying within striking distance of 50°F. Meantime, an upper-level low will move from the central Plains to the Midwest late Sunday into Monday.

A band of showers and perhaps some snow will move into southern Wisconsin early Monday morning. The track of the system may change slightly, but the Monday morning commute appears messy. Highs drop into the mid 40′s on Monday before returning to the 40′s mid-next week. Another chance of rain/snow arrives on Wednesday.

