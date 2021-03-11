Wisconsin hits one-month streak of daily cases below 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday marks one full month in Wisconsin of daily COVID-19 cases being reported at below 1,000, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard reports.

This month-long streak in the Badger State comes on the same day as the one-year mark of when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The state Department of Health Services confirmed 502 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported to 568,352. Within the past month, DHS has reported 25,242 cases.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases has fallen to 363 cases. The last time the number was this low was on August 26, 2020 when the rolling average was 370.

Thursday also saw no COVID-19 deaths, DHS notes, making it the sixth time in the past month with zero deaths reported. The total number of deaths, 6,524, remains.

DHS also added 40 new hospitalizations Thursday out of the 234 total patients. That’s 33 fewer patients than last week, but 255 fewer patients than last month.

1 in 3 people 65+ are fully vaccinated

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard indicates that nearly two-thirds of residents 65 years old or older have received at least one vaccine dose, while one-third of residents in this age group have completed their vaccine series.

In Grant and Richland Counties, nearly 80% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose, making them the leading counties in South Central Wisconsin for having this age group vaccinated. Dane County is not far behind, with 77.7% of 65 and older adults vaccinated. Grant County also appears to be leading with second doses for people ages 65 and older, with 65.9% of people fully vaccinated.

In terms of all residents in Wisconsin, 19.7% of the state have received at least one dose and 11.1% of people are fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 doses administered in Wisconsin this week shot up overnight. There have been 117,285 shots administered so far, a significant increase from the 62,110 reported Wednesday.

