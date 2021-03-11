Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops in January

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in January from 4% in December, nearly reaching levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest numbers on Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for January of 6.3%. A year ago, just as coronavirus cases were starting to appear in Wisconsin, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%.

Wisconsin added 7,000 private-sector jobs in January and is down 125,700 for the year.

