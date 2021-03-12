Advertisement

23-year-old accused of attempted homicide in Madison shooting

The victim remains in the hospital, police said.
(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old man is in custody the morning after a shooting inside a home near downtown Madison that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Xavier Bandera was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has determined the 21-year-old victim was shot around 6 p.m. Thursday during a fight at a home in the 300 block of N. Pinckney St.

Officers were called in to investigate after the victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, a police report indicated. He remains in the hospital as of Friday morning, it added.

The incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies within the police department and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

