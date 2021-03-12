Advertisement

49-year-old Milwaukee man accused of 5th OWI

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee man was arrested for his fifth alleged OWI after he was stopped for speeding Thursday afternoon by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

During a traffic stop around 3:15 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper from the Tomah Post found out Daniel Gorman, 49, was revoked after running his vehicle registration, according to a news release from Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The trooper also noticed signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted before the suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Gorman had four prior OWI convictions, making this his fifth offense.

