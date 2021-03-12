A Beaver Dam police car’s about to fall through the ice - for a good cause
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The recent ‘heat wave’ across southern Wisconsin has already melted nearly all the snow – and now it’s about to claim another victim: A police cruiser.
The Beaver Dam Police Dept. tweeted a picture Friday morning of the vehicle halfway submerged, with two wheels having cracked through the ice of one of its lakes. Currently, the right half of the car sits below the water line, while the left two wheels cling to the surface, trying to keep from falling in.
“This thing is going down very soon,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.