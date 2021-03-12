Advertisement

A Beaver Dam police car’s about to fall through the ice - for a good cause

A police cruiser clings to the ice as part of a Beaver Dame Police Dept. contest.
A police cruiser clings to the ice as part of a Beaver Dame Police Dept. contest.(Beaver Dame)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The recent ‘heat wave’ across southern Wisconsin has already melted nearly all the snow – and now it’s about to claim another victim: A police cruiser.

The Beaver Dam Police Dept. tweeted a picture Friday morning of the vehicle halfway submerged, with two wheels having cracked through the ice of one of its lakes. Currently, the right half of the car sits below the water line, while the left two wheels cling to the surface, trying to keep from falling in.

“This thing is going down very soon,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

This thing is going down very soon! For the many people that have questioned things about this fundraiser; all harmful...

Posted by Beaver Dam Police Department on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Game on! Don't miss your chance to guess when this squad goes down. Great paint job by the local Girl Scouts Troop 6724!...

Posted by Beaver Dam Police Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

At a news conference on July 20, 2020, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich proposes a city-wide...
Green Bay mayor calls GOP hearing ‘Stalinist show trial’
This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing
23-year-old accused of attempted homicide in Madison shooting
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
SSM Health on new COVID-19 vaccine rules: Don’t call us; we’ll call you