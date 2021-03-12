Accessimingos focus on welcoming environment for Forward Madison fans with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Forward Madison FC supporters is working to create a welcoming environment for fans of the team who have disabilities.

The Accessimingos are the first supporters’ group in North America who are focused on supporters with disabilities, according to a news release.

Three Forward Madison FC fans, Tyler Engel, Brian Messman and Bill Schultz, founded the group. All three use wheelchairs and started the Accessimingos to celebrate each supporter’s unique abilities.

“The three of us tend to find ourselves sitting next to each other in the Flock End, so we wanted our experience to be shared by more people,” said Schultz. “Soccer’s a game for everyone, and as folks with disabilities, we’ve enjoyed our time supporting Forward Madison immensely.”

Messman explained it was important to him and the group that they reach out to those who are nervous about coming to a game.

“That’s how I was during my first time, but because I showed up I got to meet some great people and make new friends,” Messman said. “I’ve been able to enjoy the game I love in the city I call home.”

Forward Madison COO and Owner Conor Caloia explained they will be making several stadium improvements that the group has requested. Breese Stevens Field will now have an alternate path to concessions, a ramp for the team’s merchandise stand and complimentary tickets for caretakers.

“It took a few chats to write down what we wanted to accomplish with this group,” Engel said. “Our main goal is to make supporting Forward Madison inviting and accessible to everyone.”

These modifications are in addition to improvements previously made by the team, including an accessible capo stand and handicapped accessible toilets in the Flock End.

“We share their vision for a match day environment that is enjoyable, accessible and welcoming to all,” Caloia said. “We are excited to collaborate with them on facility improvements in 2021 and beyond to make Breese Stevens Field more accessible.”

The Accessimingos will act as a subsidiary to The Flock, Forward Madison’s independent supporters’ association.

