Advertisement

Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Knicks 134-101

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up his MVP performance in the All-Star Game with his fifth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks trounce the New York Knicks 134-101 on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes as the Bucks handed the Knicks their most one-sided loss of the season.

The Bucks shot 57.5%. They Bucks have won seven of their last eight and now prepare to begin a three-game road swing.

RJ Barrett had 22 points for New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer

Latest News

New organization is first supporters’ group in North America centered around fans with...
Accessimingos focus on welcoming environment for Forward Madison fans with disabilities
MMSD will start in-person athletics through phased in plan; football, swimming, volleyball not offered
New football opportunity for MMSD athletes
Madison West Club Football gives MMSD students new opportunity to play
American Family Field is the new name for the stadium replacing Miller Park
Brewers fans can receive gift kit giveaway to celebrate Opening Day