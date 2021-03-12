Beautiful Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains firmly in place heading into the weekend. This means another beautiful stretch of weather. Clear skies tonight will drop us down into the upper 20s. Mainly sunny skies Saturday will bump us right back to the middle 50s. A few more clouds Saturday night, otherwise calm with lows around freezing. Sunday looks to remain dry, but clouds will quickly return ahead of our next weathermaker.

Rain and snow are likely on Monday. Depending on the exact track and temperatures, minor snow accumulations are possible. Highs are expected to be a few degrees on either side of freezing. An unsettled pattern will keep rain and snow chances around through the middle of the week. Isolated shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday will become more scattered Thursday.

Sunshine should return by the end of the week as highs remain seasonable and on either side of 40.

