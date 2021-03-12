Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Mild Temperatures Remain
High Pressure In Control
High Pressure In Control(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains firmly in place heading into the weekend. This means another beautiful stretch of weather. Clear skies tonight will drop us down into the upper 20s. Mainly sunny skies Saturday will bump us right back to the middle 50s. A few more clouds Saturday night, otherwise calm with lows around freezing. Sunday looks to remain dry, but clouds will quickly return ahead of our next weathermaker.

Rain and snow are likely on Monday. Depending on the exact track and temperatures, minor snow accumulations are possible. Highs are expected to be a few degrees on either side of freezing. An unsettled pattern will keep rain and snow chances around through the middle of the week. Isolated shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday will become more scattered Thursday.

Sunshine should return by the end of the week as highs remain seasonable and on either side of 40.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer

Latest News

A rain/snow mix moves into Wisconsin on Monday. There's still big differences in the models -...
Beautiful Weekend; Watching for Wintry Mix Monday
Southern Wisconsin High Temps
Beautiful End Of Week
Friday Extended Forecast
Brendan's Friday Forecast
Wind gusts could top 40-45 mph early Thursday.
Gusty Winds Thursday; Calming into the Weekend