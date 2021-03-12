Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend; Watching for Wintry Mix Monday

High-pressure keeps the forecast sunny & mild for the weekend. The next weather system brings rain and a wintry mix to the region on Monday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Talk about a picture-perfect weekend! High-pressure is settling in nicely across the Midwest this weekend. Sunshine dominates the forecast along with mild high temperatures. Friday highs climb into the upper 40′s. Although a chilly night is forecast, highs will reach the low-mid 50′s on Saturday under a mainly clear sky and calm wind.

Clouds roll back in on Sunday ahead of the next weather maker. Highs will be back into the upper 40′s - still several degrees above the seasonal average.

A trapped upper-level low will meander into the Midwest late Sunday into Monday. Cloud cover increases late Sunday into Monday ahead of this system. Drier air from the departing high-pressure will fight this system, but a band of rain and a wintry mix will move into Wisconsin on Monday. Meaningful accumulating snowfall is looking more and more unlikely with the latest model runs. Overall Monday appears dreary & messy with the bulk of the precipitation lasting through early Tuesday. Expect adjustments to the forecast given the uncertainty in temperature profiles.

Clouds remain in the forecast mid-next week, but the pattern quiets down a bit. There’s still a bit of uncertainty on the track of a Wed/Thu weather system. Stay tuned for updates!

