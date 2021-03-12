Advertisement

Everyone in Wisconsin will be vaccine eligible May 1

Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021
Gov. Evers Signs Bill Providing Tax Relief to Wisconsin Businesses and Families on Feb. 18, 2021(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says everyone in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on May 1.

State health officials had said Thursday that everyone in the state would be eligible sometime in May. Hours later, President Joe Biden said he wanted states to make everyone eligible by May 1.

Evers said on Friday the state will meet that deadline. Evers did not address how long after becoming eligible someone will be able to get vaccinated.

Health officials have previously said everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get it by early July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage
Some of Madison’s special COVID-19 parking discounts are going away
Gavel
Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting of La Crosse bouncer
Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill