Green Bay mayor calls GOP hearing ‘Stalinist show trial’

At a news conference on July 20, 2020, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich proposes a city-wide...
At a news conference on July 20, 2020, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich proposes a city-wide requirement for face masks in indoor, public spaces.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says a legislative committee hearing attended only by Republicans as a “Stalinist show trial and a three-ring circus.”

The hearing featured testimony from invited conservative critics of how his city ran the November election.

Genrich told WLUK-TV on Thursday that neither he nor any city employees were invited to the Assembly Campaign and Elections hearing held at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The Democratic Genrich defends how Green Bay ran the election and is dismissing calls from some Republican lawmakers that he resign.

