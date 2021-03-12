Growing Drought Concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a snowy February, it may be hard to believe precipitation is running below normal for the year. Liquid precipitation is sitting a little over two inches while normal to date should be over three inches. Since October 1st, the beginning of the water year, precipitation deficits are as high as 4 inches. This extended period of dry weather has placed over 90 percent of Wisconsin in “Abnormally Dry” conditions. This is the precursor to officially being put into drought conditions.

Wednesday's rainfall only measured up to a few hundredths of an inch in Madison. With a year to date total of 2.19 inches, we are more than an inch below normal! Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Looking forward through the 6-10 and 8-14 day precipitation outlook, we notice precipitation is expected to remain below normal. Beyond that and into the heart of spring, normal to above normal precipitation will likely develop. There remains some questions if this pattern will continue or a hot and dry period will develop into the summer. This pattern would keep the abnormally dry conditions around with areas of drought possibly developing as time goes on.

Climate Prediction Center (WMTV)

While the main focus of drying conditions will be on the growing season and agricultural impacts, there are other situations to monitor as well. A continued dry pattern could lead to an increased fire risk during the spring and perhaps lingering into summer. One positive could be less of threat of flooding. Of course a lot can change in the weeks and months ahead, but it’s something all of Wisconsin will have to monitor heading into the warmer season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.