Advertisement

Growing Drought Concerns

Dry Conditions Continue
Most of Wisconsin is considered Abnormally Dry.
Most of Wisconsin is considered Abnormally Dry.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a snowy February, it may be hard to believe precipitation is running below normal for the year. Liquid precipitation is sitting a little over two inches while normal to date should be over three inches. Since October 1st, the beginning of the water year, precipitation deficits are as high as 4 inches. This extended period of dry weather has placed over 90 percent of Wisconsin in “Abnormally Dry” conditions. This is the precursor to officially being put into drought conditions.

Wednesday's rainfall only measured up to a few hundredths of an inch in Madison. With a year to date total of 2.19 inches, we are more than an inch below normal!

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Looking forward through the 6-10 and 8-14 day precipitation outlook, we notice precipitation is expected to remain below normal. Beyond that and into the heart of spring, normal to above normal precipitation will likely develop. There remains some questions if this pattern will continue or a hot and dry period will develop into the summer. This pattern would keep the abnormally dry conditions around with areas of drought possibly developing as time goes on.

Climate Prediction Center
Climate Prediction Center(WMTV)

While the main focus of drying conditions will be on the growing season and agricultural impacts, there are other situations to monitor as well. A continued dry pattern could lead to an increased fire risk during the spring and perhaps lingering into summer. One positive could be less of threat of flooding. Of course a lot can change in the weeks and months ahead, but it’s something all of Wisconsin will have to monitor heading into the warmer season.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
A roadway crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Rock Co. crash
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer

Latest News

Storm Spotter Training Goes Virtual for 2021
Temperature Outlook March 17-23
Will the warm March weather continue into spring?
These are forecast rainfall totals for tomorrow through Thursday morning. 0.25 to 0.50 inches...
Another Mild Day Before Rain Moves in for Tonight and Wednesday
Lots of sun and mild temperatures are on the way today.
Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Will Give Way to Rain by Midweek