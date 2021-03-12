Advertisement

Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting of La Crosse bouncer

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a bouncer at a downtown La Crosse bar after he was denied entry to the establishment.

Timothy Young appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday where he entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Fimple.

A criminal complaint says Fimple wouldn’t let Young in the the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly the Twisted Moose, during the early morning hours of June 27.

Surveillance video shows Young pulling up to the front of the bar in a vehicle a short time later, getting a handgun from the trunk and shooting the 19-year-old bouncer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage
Some of Madison’s special COVID-19 parking discounts are going away
Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
UnityPoint Health on new COVID-19 vaccine rules: Don’t call us; we’ll call you
A volunteer reads to a American Family Children's Hospital patient as part of a newly...
Volunteers find a way to make young patients’ days special without leaving home