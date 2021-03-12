In-person visitor guidelines for nursing homes expands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s top health agency has updated its recommendations on visitors in nursing homes, expanding its indoor visitation guidelines.

The Department of Health Services cites March 10 guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services(CMS), for nursing homes to follow which reads:

“... if a facility has had no COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and its county positivity rate is low (green) or medium (yellow), a nursing home must facilitate in-person visitation consistent with the regulations, and the Core Principles of COVID-19 Infection Prevention. Failure to facilitate visitation, without adequate reason related to clinical necessity or resident safety, would constitute a potential violation of 42 CFR 483.10(f)(4), and the facility would be subject to citation and enforcement actions.”

For indoor visits, CMS says facilities should hold “responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents” regardless of the visitor or resident’s vaccination status, unless there are certain situations that would limit visitation.

Situations that would limit visitation for in-person visits include:

Unvaccinated residents if; 1) the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent; and 2) less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated;

Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions; or

Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.

DHS warned the failure to hold visitation, without a reason related to clinical necessity or resident safety, could be a potential violation and be subject to a citation.

State health officials provided additional guidance for instances where a nursing home could not provide in-person visitation, such as if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is high or a visitor is showing COVID-19 symptoms.

In these cases, DHS advised facilities to restrict visitors and nonessential health care workers, except in compassionate care and end-of-life situations. In a compassionate care situation, visits should be allowed at all time for any resident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.