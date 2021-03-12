Madison bank robbery suspect captured in Tennessee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man accused of robbing a Madison bank earlier this month was captured Friday morning hundreds of miles away from Wisconsin.

According to the Madison Police Dept., U.S. Marshal deputies and task force members arrested Todd Templeton in eastern Tennessee.

He is accused of robbing the Associated Bank, in the 4400 block of Cottage Grove Road, on March 3.

At the time, investigators said the suspect went into the bank and demanded money from the teller, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police report noted that the teller never reported seeing a weapon.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.