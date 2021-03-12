Madison voters to weigh in on massive Common Council overhaul

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison voters will get their chance to weigh in on some monumental, proposed changes to the way the common council works, from how much they should get paid to how long they would be allowed to serve.

The City laid out the four questions that will appear as advisory referenda on the April 6 ballot. It explained they are another step in its multi-year effort to determine if structural changes are necessary for the council to better represent and engage everyone in Madison, specifically citing people of color and those living with low incomes.

In detailing the questions, the City also noted a report generated by an eleven-member task force has already recommended cutting the size of the council in half. The remodeled council would then consist of ten full-time members, rather than 20 part-time ones, who would see their salaries nearly quintuple from $13,700 to $67,000 per year.

The report also suggests doubling term lengths to four-years, but barring alders from serving more than 12 consecutive years.

The City points out the referenda are advisory-only and the city is not bound to make any changes based on the results. It explains the Council will instead use the results to gauge public opinion. Any changes could then be put to voters as binding referenda as soon as spring next year, with revisions taking effect the following year.

Here are the four referenda as they will appear on the ballot:

Madison currently has a part‑time Common Council with members who are paid approximately thirteen‑thousand seven hundred dollars ($13,700) per year. Beginning with the 2023 Spring Election, SHOULD the City of Madison transition to a full‑time Common Council with each Common Council member earning between fifty percent (50%) to eighty percent (80%) of the Adjusted Median Income for Dane County for a single parent with two children (approximately $45,000 to $71,000 per year)? Madison currently has a part-time Common Council comprised of twenty (20) alderpersons, one from each alderperson district. Beginning with the 2023 Spring Election, SHOULD the size of the City of Madison Common Council: Madison alderpersons are currently elected to two (2) year terms. The Madison Mayor is currently elected to four (4) year terms. Beginning with the 2023 Spring Election, SHOULD City of Madison alderpersons be elected to four (4) year terms? Madison alderpersons are currently not subject to term limits. Beginning with the 2023 Spring Election, if the City transitions to a full‑time Common Council SHOULD the City of Madison alderpersons be subject to term limits of twelve (12) consecutive years?

