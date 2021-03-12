Advertisement

Motorists stop traffic as child wanders away from daycare facility

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mother is outraged at a local daycare center after her 3-year-old daughter was found in the middle of traffic.

The mother says drivers hit their brakes and parked their vehicles sideways to stop traffic on Jackman Rd. in fear that the little girl might get hit.

Colleen Cantrill said the incident happened Monday at Educare Academy on Jackman.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I felt like my heart was going to come out of my chest. I’m still shook and up about it. I can’t believe that somebody I put my trust into can’t even be honest and tell me what really happened.”

Cantrill said she read about what really happened on a Facebook post of Dominic Okdie, who found the child.

“We picked her up and we walked up to the daycare and then we went up to the door, started pounding on it,” Okdie said. “A daycare employee answered and we handed her the child.”

The daycare said they were already looking for the child and notified the parent as soon as she was found.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has allegedly left a child unsupervised.

According to a Center Licensing Report from Job and Family Services, the same little girl was found unattended outside the building in the parking lot for less than five minutes during a restroom break in January.

Cantrill said she wants the daycare to lose their license.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer

Latest News

Madison teachers receive the vaccine, preparing to welcome students back in-person
Madison teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine, preparing to welcome students back in-person
Village officials made the decision after the 2008 historic flood, and back-to-back historic...
Rock Springs relocates downtown out of flood zone
Tiny footprints lead Dane Co. searchers to missing toddler
Wisconsin mayor wants giant Robocop statue in his city
Gabriel S.Munoz
Suspect accused of reckless homicide after man found unresponsive in Portage hotel