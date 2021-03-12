Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you share your Netflix account with other people, listen up.

The company’s terms of service already states accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond you household.” And now, the streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing.

The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account. That would be done with a text or email sent to the account holder.

Users can also choose to verify later, in which case the pop-up will show up again at an undetermined later date.

If they cannot confirm they are an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

