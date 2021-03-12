One-fifth of Wis. receives at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than one-fifth of the state has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine Friday, marking another milestone of the vaccine rollout in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 20.4% of residents have received at least one dose, while 11.5% are fully vaccinated against the virus. This comes on the same day as Governor Tony Evers announcing all residents in the state will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in line with the direction from President Biden announced Thursday. Experts generally agree that between 70 and 85% of the population must be fully vaccinated in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and hit herd immunity.

Rock County officially joined the other counties in South Central Wisconsin Friday in having at least 20% of residents immunized with one dose. Just over 12% of Rock Co. residents are fully vaccinated.

Iowa County continues to lead the South Central region of Wisconsin in getting first doses into arms for residents, at 26.7%, while Richland County leads in vaccine series being completed, at 18.8%.

So far, no counties in Wisconsin have reached 20% for getting residents to complete their vaccine series.

In terms of the different age groups in Wisconsin, 66% of residents ages 65 and older have received at least one dose and 36.7% are fully vaccinated. No other age group has yet to exceed the 10% threshold for having completed their vaccine series.

The percent of women in the state continue to be higher than men, at 24.5% compared to men’s 16%. Over 14% of women have completed their vaccine series, while 8.7% of men are fully vaccinated.

One death reported Friday in Wis.

DHS reports that one person has died Friday in Wisconsin from COVID-19, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who have ever died from the virus to 6,525.

After marking one full month of cases being reported at below 1,000 Thursday, Friday was able to continue the streak. The department confirmed 550 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases ever reported up to 568,902. The seven-day rolling average for new cases jumped from the day before, from 363 Thursday to 392 Friday.

Forty-four people were hospitalized Friday for COVID-19, bringing the total number up to 259. This is 230 fewer patients than what was reported last month.

There are also 67 people currently in the ICU, which is 60 fewer patients than what was reported last month.

