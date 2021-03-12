Advertisement

Packers release versatile tight end John Lovett

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end John Lovett.

Lovett played eight games last season while making contributions on offense and special teams. He went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after hurting his knee in practice.

He rushed for 6 yards on three carries and made four tackles on special teams.

The Packers had claimed Lovett off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 5.

The former Princeton quarterback signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2019 and spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer

Latest News

Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Knicks 134-101
New organization is first supporters’ group in North America centered around fans with...
Accessimingos focus on welcoming environment for Forward Madison fans with disabilities
MMSD will start in-person athletics through phased in plan; football, swimming, volleyball not offered
New football opportunity for MMSD athletes
Madison West Club Football gives MMSD students new opportunity to play